Opposition from elected leaders on plan to bring Chick-Fil-A to NYS Thruway rest stops

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Last week the New York State Thruway Authority announced plans to begin a $450 million construction project to modernize 27 service areas.

The project will include new and adapted buildings, upgraded amenities, and expanded food and drink options. Chick-Fil-A was one of the expanded food options listed by the NYS Thruway Authority and elected leaders have voiced opposition to Chick-Fil-A's inclusion in the project.

Assemblymembers Harry Bronson (D - 138th District), Deborah Glick (D - 66th District) and Daniel O'Donnell (D - 69th District) issued a letter to the NYS Thruway Authority voicing their opposition Monday due to Chick-Fil-A's "controversial history of opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and families."

In the letter the assemblymembers said in part: