Opening Day at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military park held its opening ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

The ceremony took place near the U.S.S. The Sullivans, and Paul Woods, a 99-year-old World War II Army veteran, was honored as the first official visitor of the 2022 season.

The Naval Park's museum is featuring a new exhibition called "TWO WARS: THE ROAD TO INTEGRATION" Paul Marzello, president and CEO for the Park says “This exhibition will bring some deserved attention to those individuals who served our country with honor despite dealing with adversity and discrimination at home.”

The Buffalo And Erie County Naval park is now open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 4 p.m.

