'Open Buffalo' wants your help addressing transportation issues in East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A non-profit in Buffalo needs your help addressing transportation issues in the community.

The Clean Mobility project looks to educate residents on the ecological, racial and economic disparities within Western New York transportation.

According to Open Buffalo, 28% of households in Buffalo do not have a personal vehicle, and 58% of those households are part of the Black population. The group's website says, "Improved transit access that produces less harmful emissions is in demand for our East Side Buffalonians and you can help us create solutions."

The Neighborhood Leadership Group is a team of community members focused on serving East Buffalo neighborhoods. They are responsible for community engagement, information sharing, and developing clean mobility initiatives. They do this by participating in biweekly workshops, community-led events, education campaigns, and working groups.

It's a two-year commitment that comes with a monthly stipend.

Applications are open until June 29th. You can apply here.