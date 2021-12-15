Ontario to begin capacity restrictions on indoor event spaces, sports venues starting Saturday

TORONTO (WKBW) — If you're planning on heading over the Canadian border any time soon, be prepared for capacity restrictions.

According to CTV News, Ontario will begin 50 percent capacity limits starting Saturday on indoor event spaces, meeting and event spaces, and sports venues with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

This would impact the following



concerts

theaters and cinemas

racing venues

studio audiences in commercial film and television production

museums

galleries

aquariums

zoos

science centers

landmarks

historic sites

botanical gardens

Fully vaccinated Americans are allowed to cross the border as long as they also provide a negative molecular test within 72 hours of arriving at the border.