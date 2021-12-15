Watch
Ontario to begin capacity restrictions on indoor event spaces, sports venues starting Saturday

Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 16:42:49-05

TORONTO (WKBW) — If you're planning on heading over the Canadian border any time soon, be prepared for capacity restrictions.

According to CTV News, Ontario will begin 50 percent capacity limits starting Saturday on indoor event spaces, meeting and event spaces, and sports venues with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

This would impact the following

  • concerts
  • theaters and cinemas
  • racing venues
  • studio audiences in commercial film and television production
  • museums
  • galleries
  • aquariums
  • zoos
  • science centers
  • landmarks
  • historic sites
  • botanical gardens

Fully vaccinated Americans are allowed to cross the border as long as they also provide a negative molecular test within 72 hours of arriving at the border.

