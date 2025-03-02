Ontario man killed in box truck crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are reporting the death of an Ontario man following a box truck crash in Buffalo on Friday.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on I-90 and I-190 in the City of Buffalo.

An investigation revealed a Penske box truck merging from I-190 onto I-90 at "an unsafe speed," lost control and rolled onto its driver's side.

The driver, 53-year-old Bhupinder S. Boyal of Brampton, Ontario, died at the scene. Police said Boyal was taken to ECMC for an autopsy.

The crash caused a significant diesel fuel leak, which the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation helped to clear.