Onondaga County Sheriff denies claim that deputy assaulted Bennett High School Football coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Onondaga Sheriff's Officials deny a claim from a local coach that a deputy assaulted him during a recent football game.

Bennett High School played Christian Brothers Academy last weekend near Syracuse. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says this happened after game officials called a penalty on Bennett's coaching staff. A heated exchange followed.

Deputies helped escort Bennett's Assistant Athletic Director Michael House and Head Coach Steve McDuffie back to the sidelines. McDuffie, House, and an assistant coach filed a complaint claiming the deputy "assaulted" Coach McDuffie.

A statement from the Sheriff's Office says the Sheriff watched all videos from the game. He says McDuffie was not assaulted and no deputy became aggressive or abusive. He says body camera footage shows the deputies acted professionally and helped deescalate the incident.

I reached out to Bennett's coach and have not heard back. A spokesperson for Buffalo Public Schools had no comment and told 7 News, "This is a personal matter between Mr. McDuffie and the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department."