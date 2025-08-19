BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York gardeners are battling an invasive pest, the box tree moth, which is spreading rapidly throughout the region.

Jaime Liker, a longtime gardener and local resident, has been cultivating his garden for most of his life. He said one of his favorite plants, boxwoods, are struggling.

“They go very quickly; this will be dead in about a week,” Liker said as he pointed to one of his shrubs.

Known for their weather resistance and deer-proof qualities, boxwoods are a staple in Liker's garden, but now most are slowly dying due to damage caused by the box tree moth.

“They’re evergreen, easy to trim, and the deer don’t bother them,” he said. “But unfortunately, the moth is going to win out.”

WATCH: 'Only thing we see working': How to prevent box tree moth damage in your garden this summer

At Johnson’s Nursery in East Aurora, staff are seeing the same thing happen to their customers.

“Nine out of 10 people coming in with boxwood problems, it’s the moth,” said Kerrie Sentz, assistant manager at the nursery.

Sentz said that adult moths hide deep inside the plant to lay eggs. She recommends customers check their boxwoods regularly for signs of infestation, especially webbing or tiny green caterpillars, and even if there are no visible signs, preventative action is important.

“This is the only thing we see working right now: BT Thuricide spray,” she said.

Even if you don't see any signs, spraying once every three weeks will help protect your plants.

While experts warn that the box tree moth will most likely now stay in the region, regular maintenance, careful monitoring, and strategic spraying can help prevent widespread damage.