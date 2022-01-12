One-year-old boy dies in overnight house fire in Town of Sherman

TOWN OF SHERMAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A baby is dead and two children are in the hospital after an early morning fire in the Town of Sherman.

Multiple departments responded to the fire at 157 W. Main St. around 1:20 a.m. according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a woman and her five children were home at the time of the fire. The woman was on the first floor and was able to escape with two of the children, both age 4. The three other children, a 12-year-old girl, eight-year-old boy and one-year-old boy, were on the second floor and the stairway was not accessible due to the fire. The 12-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy jumped from a second floor window to escape.

The one-year-old boy, identified as Watson Taylor, did not make it out and died. The 12-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy were taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns. The woman and two four-year-old boys were not injured.

The sheriff's office said an investigation determined an electrical issue where the electric feed entered the residence caused the fire. The investigation is continues at this time.