22-year-old woman killed, two teenagers seriously injured in rollover crash in Chautauqua County

NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 22-year-old woman was killed and two 19-year-old women were seriously injured in a crash in Chautauqua County Tuesday evening.

The single-vehicle rollover accident happened a little before 7 p.m. on Route 394 near Carpenter Pringle Road in the Town of North Harmony.

Deputies say they determined an SUV was traveling eastbound when it went off the road causing it to roll over.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, 22-year-old Franchesca Oneal-Hawkins of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.