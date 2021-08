BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a woman is dead following a hit-and-run accident.

Investigators say the 49-year-old woman was walking in the 100 block of Walden Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Sunday when she was hit by a car.

She was transported to ECMC, where she later died.

At this point, police are still looking for information on the type of car that hit her.

The department is asking anyone with information on this crash to contact their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.