One WNY family making ways to raise money for the "Make a Wish" campaign

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York family is setting up a campaign to raise money for “Make a Wish” in order to meet the needs of sick children.

Tony Mastrangelo is a wish hero for Make A Wish and he and his family are hosting a bottle and can drive to raise at least $10,000 to Make A Wish.

“These aren’t kids with a broken arm. These are kids that are battling critical illnesses,” he says.

This is the Mastrangelo family's third year doing this campaign.

It all began when his wife had a miscarriage on Christmas Eve.

“We were both depressed and we didn’t know how to handle it,” he expresses. “We weren’t prepared for it and we really needed something to cheer us up and get us back into the groove.”

But their wish was granted last summer welcoming their daughter Gianna.

“She’s the best thing that happened to us and we want to show her it’s important to give back,” Mastrangelo says.

There are 120 wishes from children in Western New York just waiting to be granted.

This year’s fundraiser is expected to be the biggest one yet with 20 businesses like the Melting Pot Restaurant getting involved.

“I have two children of my own and I think anytime we can help kids who are suffering and going through a tough time we’re always willing to do that at least we can do is help children,” says Jim Materse, owner of Melting Pot.

The Shell Fab Countertops & Casework in West Seneca will be the hub for this weekend’s bottle and can drive.

After the collection, the bottle and cans will be cashed out.

“It’s nice knowing that you can do a small thing that helps a lot of people in the community,” says Kevin Grew, a showroom salesperson at Shell Fab.

So far the Mastrangelo family raised almost $4,000 by hosting different events.

They need $6,000 more to reach their goal.

The bottle and can drive is happening Saturday, June 24 from 9 am to 3 pm.

If you can’t make it to the drive click here if you wish to donate to the campaign.