One step at a time, local 18-year-old's journey with Cerebral Palsy

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gracie Joyce is a fun-loving soul. Ever since she was a kid, she loved to dance, and have a blast with her friends at Frontier High School. Now, Gracie is an 18-year-old freshman at Hilbert College. That fun is still inside her, but she's had a long journey when it comes to enjoying the small things in life. Things that most people take for granted.

When Gracie was 17, she received a hamstring-lengthening surgery to help her with balance, posture, and her overall walking for her cerebral palsy, but the recovery was hard.

"I got it on my other leg when I was eight. Typically, they don't do it when you're 17-years-old, but my surgeon said it would help me a lot," Joyce said.

She was left in a wheelchair with casts on each leg. Her mom had to wheel her to and from class during her first semester at Hilbert. In November, she started working with First Step Physical Therapy in Cheektowaga. Now, she's able to walk to class again.

"I still have some work to do with my walk. It's not where it was before, but it's great and it gives me that independence back," Joyce said.

Her physical therapist, Morgan, O'Connor, said she's made a lot of progress since coming to see her in November. A lot of it is her physical progress, but a lot of it is her mental progress too.

"She works super hard when she's here, she's increased her strength and balance, and she never questions anything we want to do with her," O'Connor said.

Now, Gracie is up and walking again at the perfect time. On June 11, The Make Lemon Aide Foundation for CP is holding its 'Laps of Love' walk/run/roll at the Buffalo Waterfront. You ca scan the QR Code below to register.

Simply put, Gracie is pumped to be able to go again.

"It's so important. I haven't gone in recent years, but it will be great to get back and see everyone. It'll be a really fun day," Joyce said.