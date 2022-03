NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was hurt and taken to ECMC after a shooting in Niagara Falls Sunday evening.

According to American Medical Response, crews responded to the scene on Pine Avenue near the Cole World Designz Banquet Hall around 7:30 p.m.

AMR took one victim to ECMC. The extent of their injuries is not clear.

The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating the incident.