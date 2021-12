LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was hurt and taken to ECMC following a fire early Thursday morning.

Crews first responded to the calls for a fire in a home on Wilma Drive around 6:30 a.m.

A woman who lives in the home tells Channel 7 it started in the basement.

She said her son was trapped in the house and fire crews had to rescue him. She says he suffered burns and was taken to ECMC.

Channel 7 has reached out to Lancaster Police for more information but has yet to hear back.