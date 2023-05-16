One person seriously injured in small airplane crash at Akron Airport

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a small airplane crashed Monday afternoon at the Akron Airport in Newstead.

According to deputies, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Monday. The pilot, and sole occupant of the plane, suffered serious injuries and was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

The Village of Akron Police Department and Newstead Volunteer Fire Company assisted with the accident.

According to deputies, the Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.