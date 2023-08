BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two people are recovering after they were shot early Saturday evening. One of the victims is said to be seriously injured.

Police say the shooting happened on Shirley Avenue, between Bailey and Comstock at around 5:15 Saturday evening. Police say two males were shot. Their names and ages were not made available.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call or text their confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.