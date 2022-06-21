One person seriously injured in crash in Westfield

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person was seriously injured in a crash in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Route 5 in Westfield. The driver, identified as 21-year-old, Bisitt Welday of Roxbury, MA, was allegedly driving east when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

A male passenger was treated for serious injuries at the scene and transported to UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Welday and a juvenile female passenger were treated for minor injuries at the scene and transported to UPMC Hamot.

The sheriff's office said Welday was issued tickets for:

Speed not reasonable and prudent

Failure to keep right

Unlicensed operator

She will answer to the charges at a later date in the Town of Westfield Court.