One person seriously hurt following shooting in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Feb 20, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one person is seriously hurt following a shooting in the city's MLK Park neighborhood, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a report of a person down on Urban Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives determined that a person was shot on French Street between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street.

The person was then sent to Erie County Medical Center where he is being treated for serious injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.

