BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire crews are on scene of a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the fire happened at a multi-unit apartment complex located at 69 Ashland Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Officials say firefighters rescued one man from an upper unit. The individual was taken to the VA Hospital.

We will have more information as it becomes available.