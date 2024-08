BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on West Lake Road in the Town of Wilson on Thursday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it received a call around 9:09 a.m. about a vehicle that struck a tree on the 2800 block of West Lake Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the sole occupant of the vehicle died from his injuries at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.