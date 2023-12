BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 31 in the Town of Ridgeway.

The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said the driver, 23-year-old Damon Benfer of Kent, N.Y. was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation indicated that Benfer was traveling east on State Route 31, left the road, and struck a telephone pole.