One person killed in Lockport hit and run

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lockport Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that involved multiple vehicles.

Early Thursday morning, police were called to investigate the body of a male subject in the street at South Transit Road near Nichols Street.

Investigators say the male victim was deceased when they arrived but two vehicles involved in striking and killing him had already left the scene.

Police say they were able to track down the driver of one of the vehicles but they are still searching for the second vehicle and driver.

The name of he victim has not been released yet and Lockport Police have not commented on any potential criminal charges at this point.