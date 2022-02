BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one person is dead following a crash on Michigan and Riley, early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the driver hit a pole off the roadway.

The driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

Police are working to identify the driver.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.