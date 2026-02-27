AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person has died after a fire in Amherst on Thursday.

Amherst Fire says they responded to a home on North Bailey Avenue before midnight.

According to Amherst Fire, one person died, and a firefighter was taken to the hospital. The name of the person who died has not been released.

Eggertsville 9 says the fire caused $250,000 damage to the home and $150,000 damage to the contents. Plus, an additional $2,000 damage to a neighboring home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WATCH: One person killed in Amherst house fire