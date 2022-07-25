TOWN OF BYRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and deer in Genesee County.

New York State police are investigating the crash that occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Cockram Road in the Town of Byron.

According to police, 30-year-old Leland L. Fuller IV was traveling east Cockram Road on a motorcycle with a passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, when a deer entered the road and was struck. Both were ejected from the motorcycle.

Police said Fagundo-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene and Fuller was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The deer was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.