One person killed and two others severely injured in crash in the Town of Pembroke

Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 11, 2023
PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced one person was killed and two others were severely injured in a crash in the Town of Pembroke.

The crash occurred on Route 5 in Pembroke around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The sheriff's office said 34-year-old Nikki Stonebreaker of Batavia was traveling east on Route 5 and crossed over the yellow line and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling west on Route 5.

Stonebreaker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Genesee County Coroner. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were transported to ECMC with sever injuries.

The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.

