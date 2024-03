JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting on March 18.

Police said officers responded to 839 Prendergast Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on March 18 for a reported gunshot complaint. 26-year-old Trevon D. Tripp of Dunkirk was found dead in the apartment building and two others were seriously injured.

Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at (716) 483-8477.