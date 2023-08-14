One person killed and three others injured in crash in Wyoming County

TOWN OF PIKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Pike.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday on at the intersections of State Route 19 and State Route 39.

According to the sheriff's office, 75-year-old Gretchen E. Pittman of Warsaw allegedly failed to slow for the stop sign at the intersection and struck a vehicle operated by 29-year-old Ryan M. Haudricourt of Freedom. Both vehicles left the roadway and a utility pole was severed. The intersection was closed for over three hours.

The sheriff's office said Pittman suffered severe injuries and was transported to ECMC where she later died. Haudricourt and two passengers in his vehicle suffered severe injuries and were all transported to separate hospitals. Haudricourt is in critical condition at ECMC and both of his passengers are described as stable.