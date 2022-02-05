One person injured; two cats dead following fire at home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say one person is hurt and two cats are dead following a fire at a home on Bird Avenue, Saturday morning.

Investigators say the fire started around 10 a.m. at a home on Bird Avenue near Abbottsford Place.

Crews at the scene tell 7 News that snow and narrow roads made it difficult to get to the home.

Firefighters had to climb a ladder to rescue the person from the second floor of the home.

The person is being treated at Erie County Medical Center for second degree burns.

Three adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and crews are working to determine the cause.