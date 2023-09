LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Lockport Monday evening.

Investigators said around 7:40 p.m., a group of people was standing outside of the Wendy's on South Transit Road, when a man pulled out a gun and shot one of the people.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center via ambulance with injuries police said are not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect ran away.

They believe it was an isolated incident.