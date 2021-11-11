Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person hurt in overnight crash involving Erie Co. sheriff's deputy vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
An Erie County sheriff's deputy vehicle was involved in an overnight crash that sent at least one person to ECMC.
SHERIFF'S DEPUTY VECHILE INVOLVED IN CRASH
Posted at 5:00 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 05:00:23-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was hurt in an overnight crash involving an Erie County sheriff's deputy vehicle.

It happened just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Genesee Street and Dick Road in Cheektowaga.

American Medical Response tells Channel 7 News it transported one person from the scene to Erie County Medical Center with minor injuries. It's not clear if the person hurt was the driver of the sheriff's office vehicle.

Channel 7 has reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office for more information but has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!