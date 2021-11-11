One person hurt in overnight crash involving Erie Co. sheriff's deputy vehicle

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — At least one person was hurt in an overnight crash involving an Erie County sheriff's deputy vehicle.

It happened just after midnight Thursday at the intersection of Genesee Street and Dick Road in Cheektowaga.

American Medical Response tells Channel 7 News it transported one person from the scene to Erie County Medical Center with minor injuries. It's not clear if the person hurt was the driver of the sheriff's office vehicle.

Channel 7 has reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office for more information but has yet to hear back.