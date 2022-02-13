One person hurt in Jamestown shooting; police looking to identify shooting suspect

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Jamestown say one person is hurt following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a home on Cherry Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say there was a large crowd in the area and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

An ambulance then took the man to UPMC Chautauqua and then transferred to UPMC Hamot where he underwent surgery.

Investigators believe the man has non-life threatening injuries and that he was reportedly not cooperative with police.

Officials say anyone who may have info this incident is asked to contact Jamestown police at (716) 483-7537, and investigators are actively searching for the suspect.

Police also say that 36-year-old Dajuan V. Hollingsworth was arrested at the scene after he allegedly entered and then attempted to remove items from the scene after being directed no to do so by officers.