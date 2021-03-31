One person flown to Hamot Medical Center after stabbing in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dunkirk Police are investigating a stabbing that resulted in one person being flown by Medivac to the hospital.

The police department says one person was stabbed on Central Avenue around 9:30 Tuesday night.

They were treated at the scene and then flown to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania via Stat Medivac. Their condition and identity are not known at this time.

Police say the suspect has been charged with first-degree assault and petitioned to the Youth Part of Chautauqua County Court.

Both the police department and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's office are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to call Dunkirk Police at 366-2266 or their confidential tip line at 366-0313.