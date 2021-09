TOWQN OF HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash in the Town of Hanover.

Officials say the crash occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Dennison Road and the operator of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old man, was flown to ECMC for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and there was no one else involved.