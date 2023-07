LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead after a shooting occurred in Lockport just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday night.

A second victim was taken to ECMC, their condition is currently unknown.

The shooting occurred on Locust Street near Walnut Street in Lockport.

No suspects are in custody at the moment.

7 News will continue to update you with any new information.