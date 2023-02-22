Watch Now
One person dead in early morning shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 09:18:05-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at the 33 Speakeasy Grill early Wednesday morning.

Cheektowaga Police said they responded to a reported fight in the restaurant's parking lot involving approximately 20 people.

That is when they found the 24-year-old on the ground. They say he was shot multiple times.

Officers began life saving efforts before paramedics arrived and transported the man to ECMC where he later died.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

The incident is under investigation as detectives work to identify a suspect.

If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to contact Lt. Justin Haag at (716) 686-7457 or send a confidential text to TIP411.

