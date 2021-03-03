56-year-old man dies in fire on Roesch Avenue late Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department says one man has died in a fire in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

It started around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 111 Roesch Avenue, just a few blocks away from Riverside Park.

Division Chief Daniel Bossi later told 7 Eyewitness News that the fire had engulfed the first floor of the home and was extending into the second floor by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.

The fire department says crews found the 56-year-old victim during a primary search in the second-floor bedroom, but they were unable to save him.

"It was unfortunate that the fire had a long head start," Bossi said. "We did our best, but it was just unfortunate."

A cat also died in the fire.

Investigators say it started in the living room on the first floor of the house. They estimate it did about $140,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.