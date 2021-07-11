One person dead following crash on Swann Road in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police say one person is dead following a crash on Swann Road, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they responded to Swann Road between Creek Road and Model City Road just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a head-on crash with one car rolled over into a ditch.

According to police, the driver of a car going west hit a car driving east sending both into a ditch.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene after police and EMS attempted to perform life-saving measures.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 23-year-old Ransomville man, was sent to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight to be treated for serious injuries.

The name of the driver who was killed has not yet been released, pending the notification their family.

Lewiston police say they continue to investigate the crash and more information will be released later.