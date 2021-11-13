Watch
One person dead following crash in Genesee County; Allegany County man charged with manslaughter

Posted at 8:24 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 09:53:45-05

PAVILION, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say one person is dead following a crash in Genesee County, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a person was driving their car on Starr Road in Pavilion, and hit a pole around 2:30 p.m.

The passenger died at the scene while the driver, 20-year-old Brennan Dean of Bolivar allegedly attempted to leave the scene when patrols were able to locate him in the area.

Dean also reportedly stole the vehicle in North Tonawanda.

Dean has been arrested on the following charges

  • Manslaughter
  • Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd degree
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree
  • Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th degree
  • Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident, DWAI-Drugs
  • Additional Vehicle and Traffic Violations

The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released.

State police say they are investigating the crash.

