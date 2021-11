PAVILION, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say one person is dead following a crash in Genesee County, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say a person was driving their car on Starr Road in Pavilion, and hit a pole around 2:30 p.m.

One person died at the scene while another person was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released.

State police say they are investigating the crash.