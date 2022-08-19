One person dead and another person injured after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred on Prendergast Avenue, one person was killed and another person was injured.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Police Chief Tim Jackson will hold a press conference in the City Hall lobby later today to provide more information.

Police ask with information to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477.