One person dead after two-alarm house fire in Town of Shelby

TOWN OF SHELBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Shelby Fire Department says one person died in a house fire late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire chief says crews first responded to the fire at a home on Freeman Road just before 5:00 p.m. When they got to the scene, they learned that one person was trapped and three others had gotten out of the home.

One of the three people who got out was taken to Erie County Medical Center via Mercy Flight. The other two were treated at the scene.

Fire Chief Jason Watts said crews were unable to get to the person who was trapped because the house had a hoarding problem.

"With the conditions of the hoarding in there, it's just a lot of stuff piled up, which smolders and it takes a lot of digging to get the smoldering to stop," Watts said.

The victim's identity has not been released and it's not clear what condition the person who was taken to ECMC was in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.