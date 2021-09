BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say one person is dead following a rollover crash on I-190 in Buffalo, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened on I-190 southbound at the Exit 4 (Smith Street-Fillmore Avenue) off ramp just after 1:30 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene.

State police have not released the person's identity.

There are no traffic delays at this time.