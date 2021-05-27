One person dead after Niagara County crash

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another is being treated for injuries after a crash Wednesday evening.

Investigators say a car attempted to make a left turn onto Saunders Settlement Road, from Meahl Road, when it was hit by a box truck traveling east on Saunders Settlement Road in the Town of Cambria.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the car died at the scene. The passenger was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital for their injuries. The driver and passenger of the box truck were treated for minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.