One person dead after fire tore through home in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead after a fire tore through a home on Park Avenue in Lockport Sunday morning.

According to the City of Lockport Fire Department, just after 3:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on 516 Park Avenue with flames visible in the kitchen and one person trapped.

Heavy fire was found to be coming from the first and second floor windows of the home. The initial fire attack crew made their way into the first floor to search for the trapped person. The search was hindered by hoarding conditions inside the home.

The trapped person was found unconscious and was immediately extricated. Advanced life saving procedures were attempted but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was able to exit the home but suffered from second-degree and third-degree burns. Paramedics performed advanced airway procedures and they were taken to ECMC.

A third person was able to escape unharmed with a dog out of a first floor window. He was evaluated and released on the scene.

Crews worked on the scene for approximately two hours before the fire was declared under control. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.