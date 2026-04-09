One person dead after fatal shooting on Sprenger Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead after a fatal shooting in Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Sprenger Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. after reports of a man lying in the street and bleeding from the head.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made.

According to Buffalo Police, initial reports determined there was a fight on a basketball court that had escalated into a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tipline at 716-847-2255.