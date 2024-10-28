'One of the good ones': Support grows for family of marine veteran killed in motorcycle crash

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Marine veteran Brad Shaver grew up wanting to be G.I. Joe.

"They don't make them like that anymore," said Sarah Kocher of her late husband. "Was just one of the good ones."

Shaver loved his family, friends and hobbies like riding motorcycles.

"He loved his motorcycles," said Kocher.

Sarah Kocher Sarah Kocher and her late husband Brad Shaver

On August 22, 2024, Shaver was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash.

"My life just fell apart," said Kocher. "It's a whole new world."

Now, the community has been looking to help this family navigate through this difficult time.

"I have a house now, but we've gone from two incomes to one, so I don't know if I'll have a house in five months," said Kocher.

WNY Heroes helped pay for Shaver's funeral, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family, including his 15-year-old son.

You can donate to the Shaver family online here.