BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man has died following a late-night shooting in the city's LaSalle Neighborhood.

Detectives say it happened just after 11:30 Wednesday night in the 3300 block of Bailey Avenue.

They found a man who had been shot there. He died at the scene.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact them via their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.