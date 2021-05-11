Watch
One man shot, killed in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood

Police Lights
Posted at 6:06 AM, May 11, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

According to police Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo, a 23-year-old man was shot around 9:00 Tuesday night near 59 Progressive Street, just a few blocks away from Riverside High School.

He was transported to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Buffalo Police homicide detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information on it to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

