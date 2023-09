TOWN OF CONCORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a shooting in the Town of Concord over the weekend.

Investigators say the 25-year-old man was shot at a house on Adams Road by the homeowner around 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

At this point, no charges have been filed as the sheriff's office works with the Erie County District Attorney's office to determine if the shooting was justified.